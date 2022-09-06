G Music Festival brings together the best of the best in Music, Entertainment, Culture and Art. Handout



MANILA – Local telco giant Globe Telecom is marking the iconic 0917 festivities with a bigger GDay celebration for the entire month of September highlighted by the G Music Fest on 0917 (September 17).

The G Music Fest will be a hybrid event, with the live experience at the Globe Circuit Event Grounds, Ayala Malls Circuit in Makati, and also streamed online through Globe VH Metaverse.

“The past couple of years have been incredibly challenging for everyone. Now that the world is slowly opening up and we can enjoy life together face-to-face, we’re excited to once again bring all the uplifting, lighthearted experiences that our loyal customers may have been missing and needing,” said Globe marketing head Pia Colby.

Some 17 local and international acts are slated to entertain live and online audiences, including Thai indie-pop, neo-soul singer-songwriter Phum Viphurit and K-pop act BugABoo, a six-member South Korean girl group.

Other confirmed musical acts are homegrown talents The Juans, Kaia, Matthaios, Unique, I Belong to the Zoo, JOEM, Lola Amour, Arthur Miguel, Paul Pablo and several surprise guests.

Now in its third year, G Music Fest was born during the pandemic to inspire optimism and recognize every telco customer’s continued patronage of the brand.

Past performers include American pop rock band LANY, and local talents Kiana Valenciano, Ben&Ben, UDD, and SB19.

Aside from the music festival, Globe has also invited celebrated contemporary artist-designer Leeroy New to showcase his larger-than-life art installations.

Another artist who is set to share his talent is TRNZ, who ventures into NFTs. His past work has been exhibited in Hong Kong, Europe, South Korea, Jakarta, Los Angeles & New York, with an upcoming exhibition in Paris.

“A lot of things have changed since the pandemic hit, but a lot of things have remained the same. We continue to be grateful to our customers and we’ll never tire of making wonderful, extraordinary experiences for them. We look forward to meeting everyone at the G Music Fest on 9-17, and we promise you an #ExtraGDayEveryday,” Colby added.



The G Music Fest Festival Pass pre-selling period is from September 2-9 and the regular sale period is on September 10-17.

Festival passes may be redeemed for just 15 Globe Rewards points via the Globe One app or a special price of P917 via Tickelo during the pre-selling period, and 30 Globe Rewards points via the Globe One app or P1,500 via Tickelo during the regular sale.

