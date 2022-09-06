MANILA – Actress Danica Sotto and PBA legend-husband Marc Pingris can now heave a sigh of relief after their daughter, Caela, survived her bout with dengue which forced her to be hospitalized.

“Goodbye Dengue!!! Thank you Jesus for healing Caela and for giving us the strength to face another battle. Thank you also to our Pedia, Doc Delfin Santos and to the nurses and doctors who took care of her. Salamat din sa aming prayer warriors,” Sotto said in her caption.

“We are now at home at makakahinga na tayo.”

Meanwhile, Pingris wrote: “God is good!! Time to go home!!! Salamat po doc delfin at sa mga nurse. Ngat po tayo mga kabsat. Goodbye dengue.”

Sotto and Pingris revealed last June they were expecting their third child.

Pingris and Sotto met in October 2005 and were married in a Christian ceremony in March 2007. They have two kids – Jean Michael and Anielle Micaela.

Related video: