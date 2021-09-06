Heart Evangelista is cornered by TMZ about her rumored casting in ‘Bling Empire.’ Screenshot/ Twitter: @hear021485

Heart Evangelista was cornered by Hollywood tabloid TMZ while strolling in Beverly Hills, as seen in a clip shared by the actress-socialite on Twitter on Sunday.

Evangelista, who is currently in Los Angeles for work commitments, was accompanied by “Bling Empire” star Kane Lim.

In TMZ’s report, Evangelista was seen being asked by fans to stop for a photo.

“She has fans [everywhere]. I mean, look, she’s like the most famous person in the Philippines,” Lim quipped.

The reporter, back in the TMZ headquarters, described Evangelista as “very, very beautiful.”

TMZ trailed Evangelista and Lim to their destination: a Carolina Herrera boutique, where a film production set was mounted.

At that point, Evangelista was asked if she can confirm joining Season 2 of “Bling Empire.”

She opted for a cryptic answer: “Whatever it is, this is for the Filipinos.”

Evangelista was first rumored to be involved in the upcoming season of “Bling Empire” in August, when she posed for photos with Lim and another cast member, Kelly Mi Li in LA.

Both Lim and Li, in their respective Instagram updates showing the photo with Evangelista, notably used the hashtag #BlingEmpire.

“Bling Empire” is a Netflix reality series that centers on real-life “crazy rich” Asians in the US. It is produced by Filipino-American Brandon Panaligan.

Evangelista has repeatedly denied being “crazy rich,” saying that her lifestyle owes to many years of working as an actress, not just her parents’ fortune.