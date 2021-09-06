MANILA – Kim Chiu endured the scorching heat just to express her support for boyfriend Xian Lim, who took her on a long motorcycle ride.

In her latest vlog, Chiu shared her very first experience being Lim’s back rider since he learned how to drive a big bike.

“I am sharing with you my first experience na sumakay ng motorcycle with Xi. Nagpunta kami sa magandang place, magandang adventure. May konting haggardness lang along the way,” she said.

While Chiu kept complaining about the heat throughout the vlog, the actress said it was worth it when they saw the view from the mountain top.

“Super nice. Worth it pala 'yung pagpunta natin dito. Hinusgahan ko kaagad. Hindi namin plinano ito. Breakfast lang talaga kami sa Buso-Buso but this is the view. Thank you Xi. Para kaming nasa Canada in Banff,” she said.

“Ang lakas makapanglalaki ng labanan. [Worth it 'yung view pero] papunta doon at pauwi hindi kaya. Sobrang init,” she added.

At the end of the vlog, Chiu shared that the only thing that kept her going that day despite the exhaustion was knowing that going with Lim would make him happy.

“Siyempre kinabahan ako kasi ang laki laki ng motor mo parang kabayo. Tapos ang layo pa ng pupuntahan natin pero that was super fun so thank you. Enjoy naman ako kahit papano pero mas okay sa akin na happy ka na sumama ako sa 'yo. 'Yun na lang ang pinanghahawakan ko Xi, na sumama ako sa 'yo. Pero sobrang ganda nung view,” she said.

Lim, for his part, thanked Chiu for going along with his hobby, promising her that he won’t take her on another ride under extreme weather conditions.