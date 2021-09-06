Sunshine Dizon in favor of legalizing divorce in PH

MANILA – Sunshine Dizon admitted she is in favor of having a divorce law in the Philippines.

“Napaka-plastic ko naman kung sasabihin kong marriage is forever kasi hindi naman totoo,” she said at the virtual conference of “Marry Me, Marry You” as cited by Push.

Dizon has two kids with her estranged husband Timothy Tan.

While saying she’s only speaking for herself, Dizon explained she wants this law passed because “it’s normal for people to fall out of love.”

“That is part of life so bakit natin hindi bibigyan ng pagkakataon 'yung mga tao na gusto mag-start anew? Kailangan ba talagang meron psychological reason or something drastic na dahilan para lang maghiwalay 'yung dalawang tao?” she said.

“Minsan talagang hindi na talaga sila para sa isa’t isa so I hope the laws will push through regarding divorce here in the Philippines so that magkaroon naman ng freedom 'yung mga tao para magmahal ulit, magsimula ulit. So that’s my take on it,” she added.

Since she transferred to ABS-CBN, Dizon has been busy working on “Marry Me, Marry You,” her first series with the Kapamilya network.

The new ABS-CBN romantic-comedy starring Janine Gutierrez and Paulo Avelino will become available starting September 13.

It will follow the airing of the inspirational series “Huwag Kang Mangamba” on the Kapamilya Channel.

Directed by Dwein Baltazar and Jojo Saguin, the series also stars Jake Ejercito, Cherry Pie Picache, Vina Morales, Edu Manzano, Teresa Loyzaga, Lito Pimentel, Jett Pangan, and others.