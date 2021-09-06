MANILA — Actress Lovi Poe is “flat and proud,” referring to her chest, in her latest body-baring photo promoting positive self-image.

Poe shared the selfie on Instagram, showing her in a revealing pink swimsuit.

“Suit yourself if you think otherwise: #FlatAndProud,” she wrote. “A little louder for the people at the back.”

Over the years, Poe has been actively sharing messages of body positivity, with the hashtag #LoviYourBody.

In particular, she has been sharing her fitness regimen, from weights training to Pilates, among others.

Poe, who happens to be the model of an undergarments brand, has also used the hashtag #FlatAndProud numerous times to express confidence about her physique.

Poe is gearing up for a busy last quarter of the year, notably with her casting in the Hollywood film “The Chelsea Cowboy,” a biopic on English actor John Bindon.

In the movie, Poe will portray British singer Dana Gillespie.

