MANILA -- Joy Reyes, the ex-girlfriend of actor Jomari Yllana, has cleared speculations that she is the third party in the separation of LJ Reyes and Paolo Contis.

Reyes took to social media to vehemently deny allegations that she's involved in the controversial breakup of the two celebrities, stressing that she does not even know Contis personally.

"To set the record straight... First and foremost, I've never known the guy personally. The topic of linking me to the guy is just a fabricated story, a fragment of imagination of the person with unstable mind," Reyes wrote in her Instagram post.

At the same time, Reyes also launched a tirade against Yllana, with whom. she has two sons. Their youngest was born in August 2019.

"To the fans of the people involved, think first. How can I be the 3rd party if they are spotted together somewhere while I am here in QC thinking about all the bills & other necessities that the father of my baby boys is not paying on time and is not paying at all. The truth is already out there! Go crazy!" Joy added.