Donny Pangilinan (left) and Belle Mariano say a prayer for teachers. Screengrab from Knowledge Channel/ABS-CBN

MANILA -- Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano joined other cast members of "He's Into Her" in saying a prayer for the country's educators in celebration of National Teachers' Month.

The breakout love team was featured in a Teacher's Prayer video produced by Knowledge Channel and ABS-CBN.

They took turns in speaking lines from the prayer, along with other "He's Into Her" stars Kaori Oinuma, Rhys Miguel, Jeremiah Lisbo, Vivoree Esclito, Joao Constancia, and Criza Taa.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video from Knowledge Channel/ABS-CBN

The Teacher's Prayer video was launched on Monday, during a virtual kick-off event hosted by the Central Visayas office of the Department of Education and the National Teachers' Month Coordinating Council.

This year's National Teachers' Month celebration will run until October 5.

Related video: