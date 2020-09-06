WATCH: Sarah G, Inigo Pascual perform rendition of 'Stuck With U'

Sarah Geronimo teamed up once again on “ASAP Natin To” with Inigo Pascual to sing a new track for the first time.

As they joined each other on stage, the two slayed with their version of “Stuck With U” originally performed by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

After their number, Pascual was quick to tell Geronimo how he feels about sharing the stage with her again.

“Maraming, maraming salamat, Ate Sars. Isang karangalan na makasama ka sa stage,” he said.

Flattered by Pascual’s comment, Geronimo said: “Pinapatalon mo yung puso ko.”

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

It is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.