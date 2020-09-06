Rica Peralejo's family returns to PH after 6 months in US due to lockdown

MANILA – Rica Peralejo has finally returned to the Philippines after an extended stay in the United States due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
On Instagram, Peralejo shared that she, her husband and two kids arrived in Manila at 4:30 a.m. on Saturday.
“Hi, Manila. We arrived softly on this rainy morning. You are still sleeping, just like my toddler. See you later when we wake up,” she wrote in the caption.
“Already prepared myself by admitting that I will probably not like your inconveniences, will perhaps feel a little more hassled than usual, and make me want to fly back to where we came from,” she added.
Despite this, Peralejo called the Philippines as “the place of our calling.”
“And sometimes, I mean many times, calling is not a matter of our choosing, it isn’t decided according to where we might feel the most comfort in life. It is where God ascertains the geography of our unique mission and story,” she said.
“This nation needs me as much as I need her. For my own humility, sanctification, and more. (And her? She might just change because of me. Or because of my children.)”
At the end of her post, Peralejo said maybe the drizzle that welcomed them home could symbolize an agreement that her family and the Philippines could be “a little gentler to one another this time around.”
In another post, Peralejo detailed everything her family went through upon arriving in the country for the guidance of those who also wish to come home.
Wow, it was only in my last post that I realised how many of our friends and followers were kind of “invested” in our “coming home” story. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of prayers and thoughts regarding our flight back home. Thank you everyone for covering our family’s long journey! ❤️🌲🙌🏼🥾 Some of you were also asking about the test, quarantine, and all, so here’s a rundown of things I can remember. Just swipe away to read everything. Too long it cannot all fit as caption! Also, I am just so happy that we came home when we chose to. We had an option to do June and August after having been cancelled twice since April (three times for my mom), but I felt like the process wasn’t as smooth back then yet. So we opted to delay until we feel like things have smoothened out. I think we actually made the right decision because it seems that our country’s got it figured out more now. Here is how it looked like in the airport: 4:55 plane landed 5:30 got off the plane 6:30 paid and swab tested 7:15 outside the airport waiting for our transportation Moreover, we got our results same day! Amazing!!! Thank you Bureau of Quarantine for fixing and improving the system. ❤️❤️❤️ Note: Sorry if I was not able to cover everything you might want to know but I will set up a “question booth” over at my stories so I can answer whatever else you might want to ask and I have not answered anywhere within this post, okay? ☺️ Pahabol: Swab Test we took was provided by the government’s partner healthcare. You can also opt to do a private one, they would have a list of approved companies to do this. You can also prearrange this, but I heard na baka mas mahal. Although sabi nila mas mabilis! But our results came back in a day so... hehe... not sure but we just chose to go with what was provided right there at the airport!
Peralejo said they opted to delay their flight back home to September because she felt like the process of returning to the Philippines wasn’t smooth yet in the previous months.
“I think we actually made the right decision because it seems that our country’s got it figured out more now,” she said.