'Pinipili kong manatiling Kapamilya': Yam Concepcion declines guest appearances in rival network

MANILA – Yam Concepcion has decided not to go anywhere even after the denial of the new franchise bid of ABS-CBN, her home network.

Speaking during the finale press conference of “Love Thy Woman,” Concepcion revealed she actually had offers to make guest appearances in television shows of rival networks but she declined to take them.

“May mga parang offers na guesting from other networks, pero hindi ko siya kinuha kasi I’m still under the Kapamilya Channel. So ayun, pinipili kong manatili as a Kapamilya,” she said.

Concepcion said she thanks ABS-CBN because despite the shutdown of its main broadcast platforms, the network still gives her projects.

In fact, Concepcion shared that she is set to do another show after “Love Thy Woman” concludes on Sept. 11.

“Hindi ko alam kung puwedeng sabihin na ngayon, pero I’m working on something exciting. So ayun, nagpapasalamat ako sa Kapamilya, sa ABS-CBN, dahil kahit ganito iyong sitwasyon, may trabaho pa rin ako. Sobrang excited ako sa gagawin kong next project,” she said.

In a previous interview, Concepcion said she is grateful for ABS-CBN because it was through the Kapamilya series “Halik” that there was a turning point in her career as an actress.

Concepcion said it was through "Halik" that her dramatic chops got recognized.

“It wasn’t overnight kasi ang dami ko ring pinagdaanan until nakuha ko 'yung role sa ‘Halik.’ That’s why I am very grateful and I feel like everything happens for a reason,” she said.

“Talagang, little by little, mararamdaman mo. Mas mafi-feel mo 'yung mga wins kapag na-experience mo 'yung pinakamababa hanggang sa you work your way up. Mas ma-aappreciate mo 'yung trabaho,” she added.