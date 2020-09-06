Morissette, Jona open 'ASAP' with powerful collaboration dedicated to women

Morissette Amon and Jona opened “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday with a powerful collaboration dedicated to all women.

Among the songs they performed were “Symphony” by Clean Bandit and Zara Larson, “New Rules” by Dua Lipa and “Don’t Let Me Down” by The Chainsmokers.

They concluded their explosive number by singing Little Mix’s “Salute”, giving the viewers a complete concert experience.

“ASAP Natin To” airs every Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on the Kapamilya Channel (Sky Cable Channel 8 on SD and Channel 167 on HD, Cable Link Channel 8, G-Sat Direct TV Channel 22, and PCTA member cable operators).

It is also available via ABS-CBN Entertainment’s Facebook and YouTube accounts as the network made a digital pivot and will offer more content via online streaming.