Megastar Sharon Cuneta mourns death of Lloyd Cafe Cadena

MANILA – Megastar Sharon Cuneta is one of the many celebrities who is mourning the death of Internet personality Lloyd Cafe Cadena.

In a lengthy Instagram post on Saturday, Cuneta said she was shocked when she saw on her feed the news about Cadena’s unexpected passing.

“Lloyd was one of my ‘anak-anakans.’ Hinihintay ko pang sabihin mo sa akin Lloyd anak kung ano ang gusto mong gift ko sa ‘yo sa bagong bahay mo. Ang tagal-tagal na nahihiya ka pa rin magsabi. Di ka na tuloy nabigyan ng gift nitong ‘Inay’ mo,” she wrote.

Cuneta said Cadena was a role model for the youth when he was still alive because he was a good son to his parents and he went out of his way to help others.

“Sabi ko sa ‘yo kaya ako natuwa sa ‘yo at napamahal ka sa akin ay dahil sa nataunan ko lang na vlog mong isa, napapanood ako ng madami at doon ko nakita ang pamumuhay nyo araw-araw? Tapos sobrang bilib ako sa ‘yo dahil sa pagmamahal at pagrespeto mo sa mommy at daddy mo. Sabi ko kaya ka bine-bless ni Lord ay kasi mabuti ka na ngang anak, blessing ka pa sa nakakarami,” she said.

Saying she will miss Cadena, Cuneta thanked the late vlogger for all the joys that he brought into her life.

“I will miss you, Lloyd. Salamat sa sayang dinulot ng vlogs mo sa akin na lagi kong sinasabi sa ‘yo, lalo nung low na low si Inay at sobrang hurt at sad ako...Thank you also kasi dahil sa ‘yo, minahal ko rin ang BNT,” she said referring to the LGBT group dear to Cadena.

Now that Cadena is gone, Cuneta vowed in a separate post that she will continue to guide the members of the BNT.

“Sa mga taong nagmulat sa aking mga mata sa kasiyahan sa gitna ng kahirapan at iba pang struggles sa buhay...all of you and Lloyd humbled me more and inspired me, and you will continue to. Salamat, BNT. Mahal ko kayo. Nawala man si Kuya Lloyd niyo, nandito pa ako para gabayan kayong lahat. Mahal ko kayo,” she said.

Cuneta is hoping they will follow the footsteps of Cadena in terms of being a good example to the youth.

“Huwag na huwag nyo kalimutan ang mga turo ng Kuya Lloyd niyo sa inyo para mapabuti at umasenso lahat ang mga buhay niyo. God bless all of you. Pakialagaan si Mother Kween mga anak. Mahigpit na yakap to her from me, at sa inyong lahat,” Cuneta said.

Cadena died Friday at the age of 26.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” the post on his Facebook page read.

“May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time.”