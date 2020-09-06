Gerald Anderson gives followers quick tour of his Zambales resort

MANILA – Gerald Anderson gave his followers a quick tour of his new property in Zambales.

On Instagram, Anderson shared a short clip showing off the Hayati private resort.

It boasts of a beautiful pool overlooking the beach and a perfect spot to view the sunset.

“Almost ready,” Anderson said in the caption.

The actor’s showbiz friends including Rayver Cruz, Enchong Dee and Daniel Matsunaga quickly congratulated Anderson as they celebrate with him his most recent achievement.

This is not the first time Anderson gave a glimpse of his new property in Zambales.

Since June, he has been generously posting photos of his resort on Instagram updating his followers on its construction.