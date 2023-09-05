Dolly de Leon and Kathryn Bernardo. Photo from Star Cinema.

MANILA — Kathryn Bernardo and Dolly de Leon stressed the importance of having a women-centered story as their dark comedy film "A Very Good Girl" is set for release this September.

"I really want to do something na nai-involve 'yung mga kababaihan because I think 'yan 'yung kailangan nating i-tackle na nangyayari sa mundo ngayon," Bernardo told reporters in a press conference.

Bernardo said it was a mutual decision with boyfriend Daniel Padilla to do solo films and she hopes that "A Very Good Girl" would help empower other women.

"Nakakatuwa kasi, especially the young ones, the Gen Zs, sila 'yung nagiging representation na 'no, eto kami ngayon,' I really talked to Deej before saying yes to this project," she said.

"It was a personal choice for the both of us na we wanted to do something na alone muna. 'Pag alone, sinabi ko, I wanted to do something na may kinalaman sa mga kababaihan. I wanna inspire women, I want to empower them, and I want them, lahat ng mga babae dito, to see kung sino'ng character 'yung kakapitan niyo after watching this film," she added.

After watching the film, Bernardo also hopes that viewers would also learn new things from them.

"Nakakatuwa kasi when they pitched this to me, 'yung story and character ni Philo is such a very strong and empowered (character) and I wanted to give justice to that character, and hopefully after watching this, isa 'yun sa mare-realize nila," she said.

"Nakakatuwa kasi as you can see puro kami babae rin rito. Ito 'yung mapapanood niyo and you'll just see na kung gaano katapang, kung gaano kalakas ang mga kababaihan. Every woman, we have our own battle and nasa atin na lang 'yun kung paano natin haharapin. Sana through this movie sana masagot namin lahat or some of your concerns regarding that matter."

De Leon noted that the story of Philo (Bernardo) and her character Molly is very much the same as those of ordinary women.

"This is really about a woman navigating the world, trying to do the right thing but sometimes life happens and things happen that don't agree with her, that she has to make certain choices that she's not happy about," she said.

"I think tayo bilang mga tao, pinagdadaanan natin 'yan araw-araw, di ba? Gusto naman nating maging mabuting tao kaya lang minsan may mga nangyayari na napipilitan tayong gumawa ng mga bagay na hindi masyadong maganda. I believe that's what everyone can resonate with this film," she added.

De Leon hopes that people would realize that it's normal to commit mistakes and that what matters is how they would learn from the experience.

"I think that all of us have our own personal demons, all of us are going through some dark things in our lives and this film, in a way, gives us hope and humor and looking at ourselves and saying it's okay to make mistakes but what now? Ano nang gagawin mo ngayon? 'Yun for me 'yung pinakamalaking message nung film," she said.

"I think more than seeing the film na representing two women being pitted against each other, parang we see them talaga as people with struggles. It just so happened lang na they're women. Pero at the end of the day both of these women have 'yung fire and their own motivations, their own mga bubog in life that led them to this moment."

"A Very Good Girl" will be exclusively released in theaters beginning September 27.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, the movie also stars Jake Ejercito, Angel Aquino, and Chie Filomeno, Donna Cariaga, Gillian Vicencio, Ana Abad Santos, Kaori Oinuma, Althea Ruedas, Nathania Guerrero, and Nour Hooshmand.

