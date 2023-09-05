MANILA -- Actor-host Vhong Navarro turned to social media to share his message for his wife Tanya Bautista for their 15th anniversary as a couple.

"Sa hirap at ginhawa, gising o tulog man laging magkasama! Happy 15th Anniversary Mahal ko! I Love you so much!" he wrote.



Navarro and Bautista are set to celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary this November. They tied the knot in Japan after over a decade of being together.

Bautista and Navarro first met on the set of the 2008 romantic comedy film "My Only U." Bautista was one of the writers of the hit film under Star Cinema.

Early this year, Navarro paid tribute to his wife during his television return after being detained for nearly three months, in relation to previously dismissed and now-revived rape cases filed against him by Deniece Cornejo.

“Hindi mo ako iniwan sa hirap at ginahawa. Alam ko, marami kang pinagdaanang hirap sa akin. Kung anuman, lahat ng nagawa kong kasalanan noon, patawad," he told her.

“Hayaan mong bumawi ako at punuin ko ng pagmamahal ‘yung mga nagawa kong kasalanan sa ‘yo, kasi mahal na mahal kita.”