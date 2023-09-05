MTRCB says it upheld 'due process, fairness' on 'It's Showtime'

MANILA - The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) on Tuesday said it upheld "due process and fairness" on its decision to suspend ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime."

In a statement, the MTRCB said a special board meeting was held on Aug. 17 to review an episode of the program which it considered committed a violation.

The board said it unanimously voted to suspend "It's Showtime" on Aug. 29.

The MTRCB noted that its chairperson Lala Sotto did not participate during the voting due to her familial relationship to former senator Tito Sotto and Vic Sotto, who are hosts of TV5's "E.A.T." noontime program, which is considered "It's Showtime's" programming rival.

"Despite the imposition of the penalty, respondents have the right to file a Motion for Reconsideration (MR) within fifteen (15) days after receipt of the decision. Should the respondents find the Board's decision on the MR unfavorable, they may choose to appeal to the Office of the President within fifteen (15) days from the receipt of the decision on the MR," it said.

"It's Showtime" has reaffirmed its position that it has not broken any pertinent law, which was purportedly the basis for the MTRCB's suspension of its broadcast.

On Tuesday, host Jhong Hilario acknowledged the decision made by the MTRCB on Monday to suspend "It's Showtime" for 12 days following the finality of the board's ruling.

Nevertheless, Hilario made it known that the noontime program plans to submit a motion for a reconsideration.

In the meantime, as this appeal is being reviewed, Hilario stated that "It's Showtime" remains committed to bringing happiness to its dedicated audience.