LOOK: Maja Salvador meets Hyun Bin at Switzerland event

Newlyweds Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez had the opportunity to meet South Korean actor Hyun Bin while they were in Switzerland.

The couple crossed paths with the star of "Crash Landing on You" while attending the Omega Masters 2023 golf event, where Hyun Bin serves as a global ambassador for the luxury watch brand.

“Omega ambassador Hyun Bin and Maja at the Omega Masters 2023 in Crans Montana,” Nunez captioned their photo which he posted on Instagram.

After his post, numerous internet users, including celebrities, expressed their own desire to meet the Korean star in person.

Hyun Bin is married to his “Crash Landing on You” lead actress Son Ye-jin. The two got married on March 31, 2022. They welcomed their son on November 27.

Aside from starring in the series “Crash Landing On You,” Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin first worked together in the film “The Negotiation” in 2018.