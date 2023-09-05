Home > Entertainment LOOK: JC de Vera, wife's second child baptized ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 05 2023 02:32 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA -- Actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz had their second child Laura baptized. Photos from the intimate event taken by Nice Print Photography were uploaded online. The Kapamilya actor also shared the photos on his Instagram updates. View this post on Instagram A post shared by JC de Vera (@akosijcdeberat) View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) It was last June when De Vera introduced Laura to the public. LOOK: JC de Vera introduces second daughter Laura The couple's first child, Lana Athena, turned 5 last April. WATCH: JC de Vera, wife expecting another baby girl Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news Read More: JC de Vera christening baptismal /overseas/09/05/23/hong-kongs-top-court-oks-same-sex-civil-unions/news/09/05/23/doj-says-to-inspect-sellers-compliance-to-rice-price-ceiling/sports/09/05/23/fiba-official-game-ball-for-world-cup-final-unveiled/news/09/05/23/chr-probing-almost-2000-human-rights-cases-vs-cops/news/09/05/23/ex-cop-in-road-rage-video-strangled-another-motorist-barangay-official