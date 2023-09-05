Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: JC de Vera, wife's second child baptized

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2023 02:32 PM

MANILA -- Actor JC de Vera and his wife Rikkah Cruz had their second child Laura baptized.

Photos from the intimate event taken by Nice Print Photography were uploaded online. 

The Kapamilya actor also shared the photos on his Instagram updates.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JC de Vera (@akosijcdeberat)

It was last June when De Vera introduced Laura to the public.

The couple's first child, Lana Athena, turned 5 last April.

