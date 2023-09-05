LOOK: After wedding in UK, Lovi Poe back to work

MANILA -- Just over a week after her wedding, actress Lovi Poe is back to work.

On Instagram on Monday night, the Kapamilya actress uploaded a photo of her inside a recording studio.



"From London to Mother Ignacia real quick. And just like that, work mode ON," Poe captioned her post.

In her updates on Instagram Story, Poe also shared of snaps and clips of her returning to work.

Poe is the lead actress of ABS-CBN's hit action series "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano" with Coco Martin.

Last August 26, Poe tied the knot with her fiancé Monty Blencowe in the United Kingdom. The two exchanged vows during a ceremony held at the Cliveden House in England, which is a storied landmark built in 1666 by the second Duke of Buckingham.