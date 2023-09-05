Jireh Lim performs new single 'Masungit' on 'Showtime'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Jireh Lim opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Tuesday with his latest single "Masungit."

He also performed his hits "Magkabilang Mundo," and "Buko," which is one of the favorite songs of Vice Ganda. Karylle even turned emotional while Lim was singing "Buko."

Lim graced "It's Showtime" to promote his other new releases "Pahina," "Ayokong Masanay" "Aminin Mo Na," and "Eto Na Naman Tayo."

Aside from his new music, Lim also promoted his upcoming shows in Canada later this year.

