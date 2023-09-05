Home  >  Entertainment

Jireh Lim performs new single 'Masungit' on 'Showtime'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2023 02:22 PM

MANILA -- Jireh Lim opened ABS-CBN's noontime program "It's Showtime" on Tuesday with his latest single "Masungit." 

He also performed his hits "Magkabilang Mundo," and "Buko," which is one of the favorite songs of Vice Ganda. Karylle even turned emotional while Lim was singing "Buko." 

Lim graced "It's Showtime" to promote his other new releases "Pahina," "Ayokong Masanay" "Aminin Mo Na," and "Eto Na Naman Tayo." 

Aside from his new music, Lim also promoted his upcoming shows in Canada later this year.

