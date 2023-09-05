How Charlie Dizon marked Carlo Aquino’s birthday

MANILA – Kapamilya star Charlie Dizon kept her greetings short and simple as boyfriend Carlo Aquino celebrated his birthday.

Dizon took to Instagram to mark the actor’s special day with a sweet snap of them together, but without a lengthy caption.

“Happy birthday @jose_liwanag,” she just simply wrote.

In July, Dizon finally confirmed long-standing rumors romantically linking her with Aquino during an interview with TV5.

“Opo, boyfriend ko po. Sobrang supportive din. Ay, first time ko sinabi sa inyo yan,” said Dizon.

Meanwhile, they turned emotional when they opened up about their relationship in the August 15 episode of the morning talk show "Magandang Buhay."

Aquino visibly held back tears on the topic of loving a partner unconditionally and in spite of changes over the duration of a relationship.

Dizon was similarly tearful when she talked about Aquino being the "biggest surprise" in terms of the timing of their romance.

On screen, the two are also first-time partners in the Black Sheep film "Third World Romance," which was released on cinemas on August 16.

The actress is also part of the afternoon series alongside Alexa Ilacad, Loisa Andalio, and Elisse Joson.

The actress is also part of the afternoon series alongside Alexa Ilacad, Loisa Andalio, and Elisse Joson.