MANILA - After making their debut in South Korea, all-Filipino pop group HORI7ON returned to Manila Monday, days before their homecoming concert.

HORI7ON fans who go by the fan club name "Anchor", trooped to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 to welcome the group.

Fans greeted the members Vinci, Kim, Kyler, Reyster, Winston, Jeromy, and Marcus with flowers, gifts and cheers as they returned to the country.

The septet is set to hold their homecoming concert at the Araneta Coliseum on September 9. This is their first concert after debuting in Korea last July.

HORI7ON, co-managed by ABS-CBN, was formed through the reality survival program "Dream Maker."

