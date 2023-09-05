'Drag Race PH': Dee Dee Marie Holiday wins 'Rusical' challenge

Dee Dee Marie Holiday won the 'Rusical' challenge in the latest episode of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2. Screenshot from HBO Go.

MANILA — Dee Dee Marie Holiday won the 'Rusical' challenge in the latest episode of "Drag Race Philippines" season 2.

In the fifth episode, the 8 remaining queens battled it out in a mini challenge of Trip to Jerusalem with the Pit Crew and Captivating Katkat won.

Katkat was tasked to give the roles in the 'Rusical' titled "Sirena," inspired by the film "The Little Mermaid."

While Bernie and OV C--T earned praises, Dee Dee's Tiya Pusit rose to occasion and won the challenge for her on-point characterization of a villain.

"Dee Dee, you were so good. You had such a strong performance on stage. Alam mo 'yung when you have a kontrabida-bida almost na you wanna see more of them on stage, that's what I felt for you because you gave such life to your character. I wanted to see more of you on stage," Anne Curtis said.

"The mouthing of the words, the way your eyes, like everything worked so well, it was very fluid," Jiggly Caliente said. "There was very strong stage presence, your characterization as a villain, 'yung paggalaw ng mata mo, 'yung mga funny antics mo, nadala mo ko roon eh, hindi ka lang one-dimensional kontrabida. I think your performance in the 'Rusical' was iconic," Kaladkaren added.

M1ss Jade So and Matilduh landed in the bottom and performed a lip sync of "Gusto Ko Nang Bumitaw" by Morissette.

While both gave it their all and impressed the viewers with their battle Matilduh ended her journey in 8th place.

"Drag Race Philippines" airs new episodes on Wednesdays at WOW Presents Plus and HBO Go along with its "Untucked" segment.

Precious Paula Nicole was crowned as the first winner of "Drag Race Philippines" at the conclusion of the competition series last year.

The Emmy Award-winning original series has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens in the US and several overseas editions through the years.

