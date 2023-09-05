Bugoy Carino, EJ Laure officially engaged

MANILA – Former child star Bugoy Carino and volleyball player EJ Laure are now officially engaged.

Carino proposed to Laure on Monday night in front of their friends during his birthday celebration.

Carino began the posposal saying, “Gusto ko lang sabihin and ipagsigawan sa lahat ng kaibigan ko na nandito, kaya napakaimportante niyo sa akin, na itong babaeng ito, papakasalan ko.”

“Itong babaeng ito, mamahalin ko hanggang dulo. Kaya maraming maraming salamat sa pagpunta niyo,” he added.

Carino then directed his attention to Laure, who was clearly overwhelmed by the unfolding events, to ask whether she would want to spend the rest of her life with him.

“EJ, mahal na mahal kita. Will you marry me?” he said.

Laure replied with a positive affirmation, eliciting cheers of support from their friends.

It was in 2020 when the couple revealed that they already have a child.

In June last year, Carino admitted in an interview with Karen Davila that he first thought of aborting their child to save his showbiz career. He was only 16 when he impregnated Laure, who was already 21 at that time.

But his parents, according to him, encouraged him to push through with the pregnancy.

He likewise defended Laure from netizens, explaining that he really likes the athlete.

The situation took a toll on Carino’s career, losing several projects. Luckily, he was able to establish a mineral water station business from his early earnings in showbiz.