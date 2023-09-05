Photo from Janine Gutierrez's Instagram account.

MANILA — After the success of the revenge drama series "Dirty Linen," actress Janine Gutierrez said she's looking for "new and exciting" projects.

"Wala pa akong naiisip pero I'm always looking forward sa next na gagawin kasi I know na kahit anong concept na gawin sa ABS-CBN talagang maganda, bago, at exciting," Gutierrez told ABS-CBN News.

Asked about her thought on the queer film "Rookie" directed by Samantha Lee, Gutierrez said: "It was such a sweet, heartwarming, happy film na I think talaga ganoong klaseng film 'yung kailangan nating lahat ngayon. It was really nice and sweet and I really enjoyed the film."

Gutierrez has worked with Lee before with "Sleep With Me" and hopes to work again with the director on another project.

"I would love that. I would be happy to be part of anything that she does kasi naniniwala rin ako sa vision niya. I'm just really happy that she gives the representation that a lot of people look for. Parang 'yun talaga 'yung advocacy niya," the actress said.

"Talagang proud ako na naging part ako ng 'Sleep With Me' and if may chance pa sa future, sobrang game ako," she added.

The actress believes in Lee's vision in films that center on lesbian love.

"I think it's really important kasi you don't feel so alone. Parang kapag kasi hindi ka nakakakita ng katulad mo o nakakaranas ng katulad mo o mga nakakaranas ng mga problemang nararanasan mo, hindi ka sure kung meron bang mali sa 'yo or ano ba 'yung pwede kong pangarapin, or ano bang deserve ko na love or happiness," she explained.

"I'm really supportive of films that always showcase that kind of story to everyone who needs it."

