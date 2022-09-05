MANILA – Sue Ramirez has been to the United States a number of times already, but it was her first time to set foot in San Francisco, California.

As seen on Instagram, Ramirez went to see the tourist spots in the city, which included the Golden Gate Bridge.

“First time in San Francisco! The Golden Gate Bridge was quite shy when I visited, but still absolutely breathtaking!” she captioned one of her posts.

In another update, Ramirez showed her photos at the Palace of Fine Arts just before doing a show, which was the purpose of her trip to San Francisco.

“Before we kick off with our show tonight, let me share with you more photos from my short (but sweet) day tour of San Francisco! These were taken at the beautiful Palace of Fine Arts,” she said.

Ramirez has been an actress for 12 years now.

In a previous interview, Ramirez said her only motivation when she auditioned for Star Magic in 2010 was to help her family financially, considering her dad was sick and her mom was the only one working for her and her four other siblings.

The actress also confessed that she never got impatient in landing lead roles.

“Ang mindset ko kasi ang 'yung pagpapalaki sa amin: 'yung mga bagay na dumadating sa buhay mo, sakto lang ang timing nun parati. So nung bata ako, kahit hindi ako bida, hindi sumasama ang loob ko. Pakiramdam ko dati, parang naglalaro ako. Ang saya-saya ko lang pumunta sa taping,” she said.

While admitting she thought of quitting showbiz after her father died, Ramirez said she was fortunate enough to have been given a lot of acting projects.

Ramirez’s series with ABS-CBN was “The Broken Marriage Vow” with Jodi Sta. Maria and Zanjoe Marudo.

