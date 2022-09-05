MANILA – Markus Paterson recently opened up about one of the lessons he has learned from his past relationships amid rumors that he and Janella Salvador have broken up.

While speaking with his fellow Rise Artists Studio talents in the first episode of the video podcast “Boys After Dark,” Paterson said he learned that it is best not to be involved with someone who is also from the entertainment industry.

“Kung may lessons ako sa mga relationships ko, never to date someone in the industry, bro,” he said. “Huwag niyo i-cut iyan, seryoso ako diyan.”

Paterson repeated his statement towards the latter part of the video where he, Anthony Jennings, Jae Miranda, Gello Marquez, and Aljon Mendoza were sharing what they have picked up from the pilot episode of their podcast.

Paterson began by saying it’s important to always be ready in moving on.

“I’ve made the mistake more than three times in this life. It’s always to be ready in moving on. Because if you’re not ready and you move on, and you meet some other people and you still have some ties to your past, you have trauma and pain, that is gonna come back and hunt you. It’s gonna ruin the relationship that you already built,” he said.

“Sa lahat ng mga manonood na batang artista or gusto mag-artista, huwag kayong mag-date ng ibang babaeng artista,” he added.

Speculations about Paterson and Salvador’s split first surfaced after the alleged no-show of the actress in Paterson’s birthday celebration in June.

Salvador said at the time that she and Paterson, the father of her son Jude, are "okay."

In a previous interview with Star Magic's Inside News, Paterson did not disclose if he and Salvador are still together but stressed that what's important is that they are both happy and will always be there for each other.

"Ang importante lang sa aming dalawa is she's happy, I am happy, our hearts are both happy. That's important, you know. We will always be there for each other no matter what," he said.

In a vlog posted by Bernadette Sembrano over the weekend, Salvador also appears to have addressed the separation rumors after she described herself as a single mom.

