KC Concepcion flies back to PH for sister Miel's debut

MANILA – KC Concepcion is back in the Philippines to be with her sister Miel, who recently celebrated her 18th birthday.

Concepcion shared a reel from the party on her Instagram page, while expressing how much fun she had at her sister’s birthday.

“Danced the night away to celebrate my sister @mielpangilinan’s 18th birthday!!! 18 is a big year for us Filipinos - of course I flew home for this one cuz I wouldn’t miss this for the world,” she captioned her post.

Concepcion also gushed about how beautiful Miel was before wishing her a happy birthday.

Aside from Concepcion, their mom Sharon Cuneta also shared on Instagram several snaps from the party.





Concepcion is Cuneta’s daughter with actor Gabby Concepcion, while Miel is the screen veteran’s daughter with former Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan.

Cuneta and Pangilinan have two other children, Frankie and Miguel.

Earlier this year, Pangilinan made headlines when she revealed that she is a proud member of the LGBTQ community.

Describing herself as "openly and publicly queer," she thanked her family and close friends for supporting her as she explores her own gender and sexual identity.

