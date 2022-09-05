Photos from Janella Salvador and Maja Salvador's Instagram accounts.

MANILA — Actress Janella Salvador revealed how supportive Maja Salvador was when she was gunning for the role of Valentina in “Mars Ravelo’s Darna.”

In an episode of Hotspot 2022, Janella revealed that Maja was the first to know that she was going to audition for the supervillain role.

"From the start pa lang, actually, audition ko pa lang nung nag-read ako for the role, siya agad tinawagan ko. Siya ‘yung unang naka-alam na I’m gonna read for Valentina," she said.

She said that she was grateful for Maja's support and how she calmed her before her audition.

"Sobrang supportive siya tapos after ng audition nag-send pa ako ng picture …kasi kinakabahan ako tapos ‘yung push, push, push lang siya the whole time," Janelle said.

"She’s one of the most caring people I know," she added.

Janella said she is still in touch with Maja and that they are planning to meet each other soon.

"Nami-miss ko na siya. Ang tagal na naming hindi nagkikita pero sometimes nagkakamustahan pa rin kami but we plan to see each other soon," she said.

The two Salvadors were both part of the drama series "The Killer Bride" in 2019.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” earlier went full horror with its trending episode introducing the superhero’s snake-haired nemesis Valentina, portrayed by Janella.

Many viewers praised Janella’s creepy portrayal of the snake-haired woman, while others commended the horror turn of “Darna” for the reveal, with some pointing out that its director, acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Rono, has iconic titles in the genre (“Feng Shui,” “Sukob,” “The Ghost Bride”).

Co-directed by Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on the Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, CineMo, iWantTFC, TFC, TV5, and A2Z.

RELATED VIDEO: