MANILA – It seems all is well between Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson amid rumors surrounding their relationship.

This after Anderson joined his girlfriend's family for an intimate dinner, as seen in an Instagram post by the actress' mom, Marjorie, on Sunday.

“My real friends are my children. Best people ever," Marjorie captioned her post, which shows her with the couple and her other children Dani, Claudia, Erich, and Leon.

Anderson and Barretto have been together for over three years now. Breakup rumors surfaced as the former was linked to Kylie Padilla, his co-star in an upcoming movie.

Late last month, Padilla went on record on Twitter to deny rumors that she is pregnant and is dating Anderson.

Padilla and Anderson recently wrapped up filming their first movie together, “Unravel.” They were recently in Switzerland where the story is set.

Anderson has opted to keep mum on the rumors.

