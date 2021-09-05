Yeng celebrates 15th showbiz anniversary with 'ASAP' comeback

MANILA – Yeng Constantino made her "ASAP Natin ‘To" comeback on Sunday to mark her 15th anniversary in the entertainment industry.

The pop-rock artist graced the “ASAP” stage anew with the new breed of singers including Anji Salvacion, Diego Gutierrez, Sam Cruz, and Angela Ken.

All sang two of Constantino's greatest hits, “Salamat” and “Ikaw.”

“Na-miss ko ang ASAP family natin. Siyempre, isa pong malaking karangalan ang maging parte ng ASAP dahil dito po talaga lahat ng mga premiere na mga performers. Nandito pa rin ako hanggang ngayon. So talagang I am very, very happy,” she said after her performance.

When asked what she considers her greatest achievement to date, Constantino said: “Yung pag-stay sa industry hanggang ngayon. Napakahirap po talaga gawin ito. Dahil po yun sa suporta niyong lahat, so maraming salamat.”

The Kapamilya singer started her entertainment career after winning ABS-CBN's talent show "Pinoy Dream Academy" in 2006.

Aside from music, Constantino has also ventured into acting. In 2013, she made her movie debut in "Shift."

She also starred in "The Eternity Between Seconds" in 2018 and the 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry "Write About Love."

Constantino is married to Yan Asuncion.