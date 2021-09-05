MANILA – KC Concepcion took to social media to share an appreciation post for her “homeboys,” Black Eyed Peas’ apl.de.ap and Filipino-Canadian chef Jordan Andino.

Sharing a photo with the two on Instagram, Concpecion said apl.de.ap and Andino are “always inspiring me and helping me make America feel like home.”

“My homeboys!!! The coolest peeps I can ask for,” she wrote. “Love you both so much!!!”

As early as 2011, apl.de.ap has openly expressed his admiration for Concepcion, and in 2013, formally started courting her. Their respective schedules, however, prevented a deeper relationship, according to the rapper.

The two were romantically linked anew in early 2020 when they were spotted together in Manila in March.

Concepcion flew to the US last June where she has been spending time with her family, friends and some me-time.

Last July 4, Concepcion shared that the US “seems to have ironically emerged as one of the safest places to be (pandemic wise) in these challenging times.”

“I have a refreshed admiration for the way this country is able to bounce back from adversity,” she said. “Missing my home, Churro & Chica, fam and friends in the Philippines. But also grateful for whatever I have in front of me here.”

Concepcion marveled at how “mundane things can feel leisurely again” as she went grocery shopping, according to another post she made last July 12.

Last month, Concepcion shared to her followers that she was then looking to rent an apartment in West Hollywood, California.

As of writing, Concepcion has not shared when she plans to return to the Philippines.

