Morissette rocks 'ASAP' stage with own composition 'Trophy'

MANILA – Morissette performed on “ASAP Natin To” on Sunday her new song, titled “Trophy.”

The track is the carrier single of her recently released self-produced extended play (EP) dubbed “Signature” which also features her own compositions.

Aside from “Trophy,” the EP contains tracks such as “Love You Still,” “Phoenix”, “Will You Stay”, and “Mirror.”

Last month, Morissette thanked all her fans and followers for supporting her newest project.

"Only been a weekend since #MorissetteSignatureEP dropped and the love is overflowing!! so grateful for everyone streamin' & supportin'!" she wrote on her social media account.

"Signature" is now streaming on all music platforms.

Currently, Morissette is gearing up for her 10th anniversary concert that will happen this October via KTX.ph.

She rose to fame in 2013, as a finalist in ABS-CBN’s “The Voice of the Philippines,” and has since earned the moniker “Asia’s Phoenix” as her hits and covers started reaching an international audience.