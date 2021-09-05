Makisig Morales reveals plans to finally have kids with Fil-Australian wife

MANILA — Former child star and “Bagani” actor Makisig Morales admitted he and his Filipino-Australian wife Nicole Joson are already talking about building their own family two years since they tied the knot.

Morales told Push in an interview that they would love, however, to have a house of their own first before having children.

“We are thinking about [building a family] na. Ang napagisip-isip po namin is kuha muna ng bahay para after ng house, magaan-gaan na po kahit papaano 'pag mag-baby,” he said.

“Gusto talaga ni Nicole ay big family din. Ang sa akin naman, kung ilan gusto niya. The more, the merrier,” he added.

Given the current global pandemic, Morales also talked about how they are coping in Australia where they are based.

“Nakaka-survive naman kahit ceased lahat ng work and businesses. May support naman na naibibigay ang government lalo sa mga area na may lockdown. Pero before mag-lockdown, nakapag-work pa kami. Nag-stop lang muna ulit dahil nag-spike ulit yung number ng may COVID,” he said.

Currently, what keeps them busy and entertained is creating content for their joint YouTube channel.

“Ngayon pa lang kami makakapag-start mag-vlog dahil ngayon lang din kami nakapagpahinga sa work and business due to the lockdowns. We just want our supporters to have updates of our life in Sydney, lalo pa 'pag may lockdown,” he said.

When asked what’s the secret to their strong bond as a couple, Morales said: “Nag-aaway din kami. Kahit pa sa maliit na bagay. Pero ganun lang kami. 'Pag may napag-awayan, pag-uusapan agad at hahanapan agad ng solution. Si Lord po ang secret sa maganda at strong relationship namin.”

Morales and Joson got married in Australia in June 2019.

Morales, whose runner-up finish in the 2005 singing competition “Little Big Star” opened doors for him in showbiz, migrated with his family to Australia in 2014.

Morales was based in the Philippines for a time in 2018 for his comeback TV role in the fantaserye “Bagani,” which also concluded that year.

FROM THE ARCHIVES