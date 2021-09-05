LOOK: Neil Coleta is now a father

MANILA – Actor Neil Coleta is now a father.

“Salamat po Panginoon sa normal delivery ni Chin kay baby Jazmin,” Coleta said on Instagram on Saturday as he shared photos of him and his partner Chin holding their newborn daughter.

Coleta said the emotions he felt when he finally saw baby Jazmin were indescribable.

“Hirap explain ng nararamdaman pero sobrang thankful dahil binigay nyo sya samin.. For me pinaka magandang blessings sa buhay ko to and samin ni Chin.. Mahal na mahal kita Jazmin at lahat gagawin ko para sa inyo ng mommy mo,” he said.

While he cannot describe how he’s feeling exactly, Coleta said all his weariness and stress definitely went away seeing her daughter smile.

Following his post, several celebrities including Daniel Padilla, Joshua Garcia, and Marco Gumabao congratulated Coleta for being a first-time dad.

Coleta said he and his partner will share more about their pregnancy journey in a vlog soon.

It was in June when the couple first revealed that they are expecting a child together.

FROM THE ARCHIVES