Kathryn Bernardo celebrates supporters to mark 10 years of 'KathNiel' group

MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo took to social media to celebrate her and Daniel Padilla’s supporters collectively called the “KathNiels.”

This after the real-life couple celebrated a decade since they were first paired on television that gave life to their formidable legion of fans.

On Instagram, Bernardo shared a photo of her and Padilla seated by the shore as they look into the horizon, with the caption: “Kath•Niel /noun/ /people/ 10 years of existence, stands up for each other, protects each other at all costs, the best cheerleaders.”

Bernardo added their fans are also “capable of giving so much love,” and they “inspire one another to be better people.”

Calling them a united group, the actress said she is proud to be a part of their “fandom” that has eventually turned into a family.

“Happy 10th anniversary to us, kathniels! Maraming Salamat sa inyong lahat,” she said.

In an Instagram Live on Friday, Bernardo and Padilla said they are preparing something special for their fans which they will definitely share within September.

The perennial love team were first paired in the 2010 series “Growing Up.” Their tandem clicked that it was immediately followed by “Princess and I” in 2012, “Got to Believe” in 2013, “Pangako Sa’yo” in 2015 and “La Luna Sangre” in 2017.

Aside from these successful television projects, Bernardo and Padilla have also done numerous box office movies such as “Crazy Beautiful You,” “Barcelona: A Love Untold,” “She’s Dating the Gangster” and “The How’s of Us.”

