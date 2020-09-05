LOOK: Robi Domingo to launch own line of face masks to help jobless tailors

MANILA -- Robi Domingo is a busy man.

Not only does he plan to open a restaurant "soon," he is also now in the business of making masks.

The host revealed Friday that he is teaming up with local tailors who lost their jobs due to the pandemic to make reusable face masks.

He plans to donate the proceeds to these workers, who are facing a rough road to recovery after the events industry was paralyzed.

"More details soon," he promised, sharing a photo of him wearing the mask made by the tailors with his initials on them.

It was just last week when Domingo shared with fans his plan to open a restaurant in Mandaluyong.

It's the newest addition to his businesses, which already include an events company, a milk tea franchise, and real estate.

In a previous interview, Domingo said that he ventured into these because he was worried about his future after showbiz. "Kasi ngayon we've got lots of work. Pero what if in the future wala na?"

"So kailangan we think ahead," he said.