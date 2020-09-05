LOOK: Ex-‘PBB’ twin housemates Joj, Jai Agpangan get birthday surprise

MANILA -- "My heart is still racing."

This was what Joj Agpangan wrote on Instagram, as shared that she and her twin sister, Jai, received a surprise from their family and close friends for their 25th birthday this Thursday.

She posted on Instagram photos of the balloons, flowers, and cakes that were prepared for them, as well as a clip of their reactions to the surprise. "Sa mga nag-effort nagsurprise sa special day namin, super thank you!" she said.

The twins, best recognized for their stint on "Pinoy Big Brother: Teen Edition 4," went on to exchange messages for each other.

Joj wrote: "Fact: you need a JAI in your life."

"Because having a twin is a blessing, I thank the Lord God everyday that you are with me, beside me, ready to take on what lies ahead without fear of taking risks or leaping into the unknown, and trusting that there is JAI who will never give up on me."

"I may not be very vocal to you twinny 'coz to be honest guys we never say I love you to each other and we never kiss each other. (Awkward kasi parang mirror! Haha!) But with Jai, I can always be the best version of myself. Jai helps me balance things. 'Coz she’s a ball of sunshine and my real time clown! No dull moments with her!

"Can’t imagine my 25 years of existence without her. I just wanna say that I’m always proud of you twinny! You’re a tough girl and a warrior. Keep shining! I love you kapid. You’re always worth it, remember that! Happy birthday to us! Cheers to adulting!"

Jai, for her part, said: "25 years of being together."

"We’re addicted and just can’t get enough. Just can’t get enough. Cheers to forever and always."