LOOK: Coleen Garcia shows off very pregnant belly in stunning magazine shoot

MANILA -- Coleen Garcia went for a Renaissance look in a series of stunning new pregnancy portraits, unveiled this Saturday for the cover story of this month's issue of Preview magazine.

The 27-year-old actress was seen flaunting her very pregnant body in three ethereal outfits, in the images taken by BJ Pascual.

Garcia is expecting to give birth any time now, and she opened up to Preview about the difficulties, as well as the many positives, of experiencing pregnancy during a pandemic.

"There have been many limitations, restrictions, and obstacles, but at least it wasn’t impossible," she told the magazine.

Sharing that while it has not been ideal, the former "It's Showtime" host added that she's just trying to just focus on the good things: "I want to look back on this pregnancy and remember all the happiness that each milestone brought us."

"I want to remember that, even in such a gloomy time, this was more than enough, and it was all we needed for us to be filled to the brim with joy and hope," she added.

She also talked about how her time together with her husband, Billy Crawford, made them "different, renewed individuals and a stronger unit," how she is preparing for home birth, and how her worries and excitement ahead of parenthood.

You can check out the full feature here.

Garcia first confirmed her pregnancy last March.

This would be her first child with Crawford, whom she has been married to for over two years now. They celebrated their second anniversary last April.