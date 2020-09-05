Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Coleen Garcia shows off very pregnant belly in stunning magazine shoot

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2020 07:43 PM | Updated as of Sep 05 2020 11:27 PM

MANILA -- Coleen Garcia went for a Renaissance look in a series of stunning new pregnancy portraits, unveiled this Saturday for the cover story of this month's issue of Preview magazine.

The 27-year-old actress was seen flaunting her very pregnant body in three ethereal outfits, in the images taken by BJ Pascual.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preview.ph (@previewph) on

Garcia is expecting to give birth any time now, and she opened up to Preview about the difficulties, as well as the many positives, of experiencing pregnancy during a pandemic.

"There have been many limitations, restrictions, and obstacles, but at least it wasn’t impossible," she told the magazine.

Sharing that while it has not been ideal, the former "It's Showtime" host added that she's just trying to just focus on the good things: "I want to look back on this pregnancy and remember all the happiness that each milestone brought us."

"I want to remember that, even in such a gloomy time, this was more than enough, and it was all we needed for us to be filled to the brim with joy and hope," she added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preview.ph (@previewph) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Preview.ph (@previewph) on

She also talked about how her time together with her husband, Billy Crawford, made them "different, renewed individuals and a stronger unit," how she is preparing for home birth, and how her worries and excitement ahead of parenthood.

You can check out the full feature here.

Garcia first confirmed her pregnancy last March.

This would be her first child with Crawford, whom she has been married to for over two years now. They celebrated their second anniversary last April.

Read More:  Coleen Garcia   Billy Crawford   Preview  