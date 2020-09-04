Fil-Am group Sounds of Manila turns Martin Nievera ballad into a duet

MANILA -- “Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin” is one of the best-selling OPM hits recorded by Martin Nievera back in 1994. Several local artists have released their respective cover versions of the song, penned by Cecile Azarcon.

Regine Velasquez recorded her cover, and so did Katrina Velarde. Even Ella May Saison sang her version as the theme of the 2005 ABS-CBN teleserye of the same title that starred Claudine Barretto and Bea Alonzo.

It will be remembered that even Gary Valenciano beautifully rendered “Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin” when he shared the stage with Nievera in their 2009 concert, “As One,” at the SM Mall of Asia Open Grounds.

While most people always think of “Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin” as a solo ballad, the New Jersey-based group Sounds of Manila recently came out with a haunting duet of Azarcon’s composition.

“In the original solo piece, the song was interpreted from a male’s point of view,” said Suzanne Lansangan-Sabangan, lead female vocalist of Sounds of Manila. “In the duet version, the song was interpreted from two vantage points, from a woman’s point of view and from a man’s point view.

“The duet version seems to portray the imagery of star-crossed lovers, like Shakespeare’s ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ as in the verses, ‘At kung hindi ngayon ang panahon upang ikaw ay mahalin / Bukas na walang hanggan / Ako’y maghihintay pa rin.”

Sounds of Manila’s recording of “Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin” as a duet comes close to the popular ballad, “Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang,” that the group also previously included in their repertoire and has been a most requested tune in their gigs.

“We have actually performed ‘Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang” several times in the past,” Sabangan said. “It was one of our favorite duets. It would be such an honor and a blessing for us, for Ms. Cecile Azarcon and Mr. Lorrie Ilustre if our duet version of ‘Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin’ becomes a hit OPM duet like ‘Bakit Ngayon Ka Lang.’”

Interestingly, the recording of “Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin” as a duet had the blessing of Azarcon, who gave the green light to musical arranger and director Lorrie Ilustre to deliver a new arrangement of the popular OPM song.

“During my phone conversation with Ms. Cecile Azarcon, I asked her if it would be a good idea to create a duet version of her song,” Sabangan said. “She was open to the idea of making a duet arrangement, although ‘Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin’ was originally written as a solo piece.

“She told me that she would talk to Lorrie Ilustre, who arranged all the songs on our CD. I remember how impressed Ms. Cecile was when she heard Lorrie’s duet arrangement. I recalled that she said, ‘Pwede palang gawing duet… Lorrie did an amazing job’!”

After Ilustre’s brilliant musical arrangement came the harmony. Azarcon, Sabangan and her hubby worked on the harmony. “Then, the very first duet version of ‘Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin’ was born,” Sabangan beamed. “I also remembered Lorrie telling us that he was very proud of this new arrangement.”

Azarcon was convinced to say, “Wow! It works!”

The multi-awarded composer recalled how she met Sounds of Manila through a mutual friend, Elton Lugay, back in 2013.

“Elton was the one who encouraged you to reach out to me and you did through Facebook,” Azarcon told Sabangan. “The rest is history. One song at a time, for three years, was it? And all in God’s perfect time. The project was completed.”

Recording and releasing an OPM ballad is admirable for Sounds of Manila, who made everything happen at this time of COVID-19.

“When the pandemic hit, the band met virtually via Zoom so we could stay in touch with each other,” Sabangan said. “We also wanted to check on how everyone was doing. We talked about doing something productive during the lockdown, so we thought about creating virtual videos for friends, family and SoM followers.”

Initially, the band members simply wanted to do the videos and subsequently posted them on YouTube and share them on their social media platforms. Then, they were invited to perform virtually at the TOFA (The Outstanding Filipino American) Luminaries awards in New York and the Vaughan Fiesta Extravaganza.

“We chose to do our duet version of “Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin’ that is originally included in our all-Azarcon album that we recorded back in 2013 and officially released in 2014,” Sabangan said. “That is one of the songs that we always rendered during our live concerts.

“We also wanted to perform that song for the Filipino frontliners, health professionals and essential workers. We would also like to do a special shout out to Julio Sabangan, for a wonderful job on the video editing and audio engineering of our virtual recordings.”

Ilustre also arranged all the songs in the album, “Sounds of Manila Sings Cecile Azarcon,” released in 2014. “Through the years, Sounds of Manila persevered,” Azarcon remarked. “You never gave up and I truly admire you for that.

“So please, continue to press on because I sincerely believe, by God’s grace, the best is yet to come. More power to Sounds of Manila.”

The new duet of Sounds of Manila for “Ikaw ang Lahat sa Akin” is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Prime Music.

It was back in 2009 when Sabangan formed the nine-member Sounds of Manila with her hubby, Ronnie. The latter is the band leader and bassist. Last year, the band marked its 10th anniversary.

Although the members have performed in top entertainment spots in the East Coast, they never have regular gigs. All members maintain their regular day jobs. Sabangan is a college professor and level test coordinator, while her husband, Ronnie, is a site supervisor and head start program.

Lead male vocalist of the band is Hermie Angeles, who is an orthodontic/implant training and application specialist. Drummer is JR Gendrano, a vice president at Bank of America. First keyboardist is Neil Estanislao, who works as manager for technology operations.

Second keyboardist is Paulo Areza, a medical technologist and pathologist at QDX Pathology. Guitarist is Jason Paguiligan, senior scientist at Merck and Co.

On percussions is Christian Hidalgo, a dental hygienist and temporary COVID screener. Doing back-up vocals is Marla Villacorte, business owner of consulting firm Insights in Sight.

Sounds of Manila has successfully carved an enviable niche in the US after only a decade. The group cannot be thankful enough for the level of recognition they have achieved among Filipinos across the US.

Sounds of Manila traced its humble beginnings in New Jersey, where all the members are based. To date, the group has performed across the US and even in Canada.

It was Sabangan who came up with the name for the group. “I thought the name Sounds of Manila reminds me of home,” she said. “I also wanted Filipinos in the US to be reminded of the music or the sounds that they listened to when they were back home in the Philippines. OPM is a major part of our group’s repertoire.”

The powerful vocal blending of Sabangan and Angeles became the selling point of Sounds of Manila.

Admittedly, the band has to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, just like everybody else. “New Jersey, where all of us are based, became the first epicenter of COVID-19 in the US, so we had no choice but to follow quarantine protocols,” Sabangan said. “We simply stayed home. To this day, most of us are still working from home.”

Yet, the band has been reaching out to non-profit organizations and giving donations, extending their help in their small way. Some of the members have been helping non-profit organizations by distributing food, while others have donated money to victims of the pandemic.

“That was our way of giving back to the community,” Sabangan said. “In our little way, we have also been creating virtual performances so we can also help alleviate the stress and fears of people due this pandemic. For now, the new normal for Sounds of Manila is recording virtual performances for our audiences around the globe until we can perform live again.”

“Sounds of Manila Sings Cecile Azarcon” contains other beautiful songs that the group revived – “Help Me Forget” (originally recorded by Kuh Ledesma), “Special Memory” (sang by Iwi Laurel), “How Did You Know” (Chiqui Pineda), “Even If” (Jam Morales) and “One More Try” (Kuh Ledesma).

Two tracks in the album – “All My Tomorrows” and “Once It’s In Your Heart” – are Sounds of Manila’s original interpretation of Azarcon’s original compositions.

“We feel so blessed and truly honored to have had the opportunity to record an album containing some of the most beautiful OPM songs, penned by a talented and legendary singer and songwriter,” Sabangan declared.

Sounds of Manila has projects lined up, like a possible Christmas single, a fundraising concert and even a homecoming concert in Manila next year. “We hope to be able to do these things after the pandemic is over,” said Sabangan, keeping her fingers crossed.

A lot of things are apparently in the plans of Sounds of Manila and all the members can hardly wait before they can start performing live onstage again.