Home  >  Entertainment

Angeline Quinto cooks up new chicken wings business

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 05 2020 06:02 PM | Updated as of Sep 05 2020 06:39 PM

MANILA -- With job opportunities continuing to be at a premium, even for celebrities, it's no surprise that more and more of them are turning to other means to stay afloat during this pandemic.

Angeline Quinto is one the latest stars to start a business, venturing into food with the launch AQ Wings of Love earlier this week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angeline Quinto (@loveangelinequinto) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Angeline Quinto (@loveangelinequinto) on

It's a flavored chicken wings business, and it's name is derived from her initials and her favorite song, "On the Wings of Love."

Check it out below:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AQ Wings of Love (@aqwingsoflove) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AQ Wings of Love (@aqwingsoflove) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AQ Wings of Love (@aqwingsoflove) on

Quinto last made headlines a few weeks ago when she confirmed that she was dating again.

She shared that she has a new source of "inspiration" in an interview on the digital talk show, "I Feel You," but opted to keep details, such as the name of her boyfriend, private.

Read More:  Angeline Quinto  