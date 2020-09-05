Angeline Quinto cooks up new chicken wings business

MANILA -- With job opportunities continuing to be at a premium, even for celebrities, it's no surprise that more and more of them are turning to other means to stay afloat during this pandemic.

Angeline Quinto is one the latest stars to start a business, venturing into food with the launch AQ Wings of Love earlier this week.

It's a flavored chicken wings business, and it's name is derived from her initials and her favorite song, "On the Wings of Love."

Check it out below:

Quinto last made headlines a few weeks ago when she confirmed that she was dating again.

She shared that she has a new source of "inspiration" in an interview on the digital talk show, "I Feel You," but opted to keep details, such as the name of her boyfriend, private.