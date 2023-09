MANILA -- Actress Valerie Concepcion turned to social media to share photos from her maternity shoot.

Concepcion, who is 30-week pregnant with her husband Francis Sunga, flaunted her baby bump in her maternity shoot by Nice Print Photography.

"Entering the homestretch of this beautiful journey as we eagerly await our little one’s arrival in just 10 short weeks!" she wrote.

Concepcion and Sunga tied the knot in 2019. She also has a daughter, Heather, from a past relationship.