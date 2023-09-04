Home > Entertainment WATCH: 'TNT' champs Lyka, Reiven and JM perform on 'Showtime' ABS-CBN News Posted at Sep 04 2023 02:33 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more News on iWantTFC MANILA -- Tawag ng Tanghalan (TNT) champions Lyka Estrella, Reiven Umali and JM Yosures performed the songs "Oks Lang" and "Kabilang Buhay" on Monday's episode of 'It's Showtime." 'TNT' champs JM Yosures, Reiven Umali and Lyka Estrella perform on 'Showtime' Estrella is the sixth grand winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan, having won the competition in May. JM Yosures was 4th season winner in February 2021, while Umali was the 5th season winner in September 2021. JM Yosures named ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ champion in worldwide-trending finale ‘Tawag’ Grand Finals: Reiven Umali wins ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’ fifth season, as finale trends Related video: Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber showbiz news, television, music Read More: TNT Tawag ng Tanghalan ka Estrella Reiven Umali JM Yosures It's Showtime Showtime /overseas/09/04/23/japan-fishermen-locals-seek-halt-to-fukushima-water-release/news/09/04/23/kerwin-espinosa-acquitted-of-illegal-possession-of-firearms-and-explosives/video/news/09/04/23/suspension-or-lifetime-ban-lto-to-decide-on-ex-cops-drivers-license/video/news/09/04/23/comelec-projects-up-to-15-m-cocs-filed-for-bske/life/09/04/23/pia-to-launch-novel-at-manila-international-book-fair