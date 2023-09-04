Home  >  Entertainment

WATCH: 'TNT' champs Lyka, Reiven and JM perform on 'Showtime'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Sep 04 2023 02:33 PM

MANILA -- Tawag ng Tanghalan (TNT) champions Lyka Estrella, Reiven Umali and JM Yosures performed the songs "Oks Lang" and "Kabilang Buhay" on Monday's episode of 'It's Showtime."

Estrella is the sixth grand winner of Tawag ng Tanghalan, having won the competition in May.

JM Yosures was 4th season winner in February 2021, while Umali was the 5th season winner in September 2021.

