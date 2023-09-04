Taylor Swift has achieved another milestone as her song “Cruel Summer” makes it to Spotify’s Billions Club.

According to the music streaming platform, the track from Swift’s “Lover” album hit 1 billion streams as of Sunday.

“It's been no cruel summer for @taylorswift13 this year. Congratulations on another track in the #BillionsClub,” Spotify said.

Swift then turned to Instagram to celebrate this new recognition.

“Summer just got a BILLION TIMES CRUELER. Love you all so much for this,” she wrote.

According to Billboard, “Cruel Summer” is Swift’s fifth song to enter Spotify’s Billions Club.

The 33-year-old Swift just wrapped the North American leg of her global tour with four shows in Mexico, and will pick back up in Argentina in November, with plans to tour into the end of 2024.

With 146 total stadium dates, it's expected she will set the record for the first billion-dollar tour, with the trade publication Pollstar estimating she's selling some $14 million in tickets per show. — With Agence France Presse