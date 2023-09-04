MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta turned to social media to share how their family celebrated the birthday of her youngest daughter, Mariel Daniella Sophia or Miel, who turned 19.

On Instagram, Cuneta uploaded snaps and videos taken from Miel's birthday dinner.

"Simple birthday dinner at Yellie’s favorite Japanese restaurant since she was very little! (Yellie! Jisung went live!)" Cuneta captioned one of her posts.

Cuneta also shared her birthday message for Miel, whom she thanked for being a good daughter.

"You have no idea how much your every achievement means to me, just like how much YOUR happiness means to me. I love you with all my heart, my buddy. My Bunny. My ‘mini-me.’ My twin. My girl. Thank you for being a good daughter. May God bless you with all of your heart’s desires and keep you safe always, my sunshine! I will be here for you forever, even if you don’t ever yell 'Dodo' again. HAPPY 19th Birthday!!! Always, your loving Mama," she wrote.

Last year, Miel came out as “openly and publicly queer.”

Miel is one of Cuneta's three children with former Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan. Cuneta also has an older daughter, KC Concepcion, from her previous marriage to Gabby Concepcion.