Kris Aquino unfollows Mark Leviste on Instagram

Kris Aquino appears to be quite committed to severing all communication channels with her ex-boyfriend, Batangas Vice Governor Mark Leviste.

This development comes as the former Kapamilya TV host decided to unfollow Leviste on Instagram, the very platform where she previously acknowledged their prior relationship.

Just last week, Aquino did not mince words when she “politely” requested Leviste to stop their communication.

Aquino shared on Instagram her direct message to Leviste, telling the politician that she does not want to stay in touch with him anymore.

According to the embattled actress-host, she is currently devoting her time to reading a new book, the New York Times, and some magazines while she deals with her treatment abroad.

She went on to stress that people do grow apart and that she prefers serenity and peace.

Aquino did not stop from sharing her message to the public after dropping another Instagram Story where she hinted at their disagreement over making their relationship private.

“Was I asking for too much when I asked for our relationship to stay private? Mahirap ang pinagdadaanan ko -- I don’t wish this to anybody,” she wrote.

Aquino said she has been trying to keep her life private as she battles several autoimmune diseases.

It was last July when Aquino admitted that she broke up with Leviste.

Early this year, she also confirmed that she has five autoimmune conditions already, which might increase to six.

