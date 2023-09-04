Kathryn Bernardo to attend Seoul International Drama Awards

Photo from Kathryn Bernardo's Instagram account.

MANILA — Kapamilya actress Kathryn Bernardo credited her fans and the team behind the drama series "2 Good 2 Be True" for her Seoul International Drama Awards victory.

Last July, Bernardo was hailed as the Outstanding Asian Star at the 18th edition of Seoul Drama International Awards.

"Hindi naman siya mangyayari if not for the fans, my '2 Good 2 Be True' family, kami nina (Gillian Vicencio), direk (Mae Cruz-Alviar,) (Daniel Padilla), and everybody," she told reporters in a press conference.

Bernando is proud to represent the country during the awarding ceremony which will be held on September 21, with live broadcast on Korea's KBS2TV.

"Ma-nominate pa lang doon, sabi ko okay na 'yon. Hindi ko naman in-expect na lilipad tayo roon to receive an award. What a way to end this movie, mayroon pang mga remnants ng mga pinanggalingan na TV series, nakakatuwa," Bernardo said.

"Me receiving that award, it's not just for me. 'Yung Outstanding Actress for TV Series, it's for the whole team ng '2 Good 2 Be True' na na-recognize tayo, hindi lang dito sa Pilipinas but also in Asia. Nakaka-proud na pumunta tayo roon sa Korea representing ABS-CBN and the whole team ng '2 Good 2 Be True'," she added.

In 2022, Bernardo's fellow Star Magic artist, Belle Mariano also personally received her award as Outstanding Asian Star from the SDA, as one of the five honorees in the region.

Founded in 2006, the SDA is said to be the only international drama festival in South Korea that puts the spotlight on drama trends across the globe.

Bernardo is gearing up for a packed year ahead, with three movies in the pipeline: "A Very Good Girl" with Dolly de Leon, directed by Petersen Vargas; "Elena 1944" helmed by Olivia Lamasan; and a yet-titled film with her long-time boyfriend Daniel Padilla, under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina.