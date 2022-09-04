PJ Fabia, Trisha Gomez end 'Idol Philippines' journey

Screenshot from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — PJ Fabia and Trisha Gomez will no longer continue their "Idol Philippines" journey as they failed to make the cut to enter the semifinals.

Fabia sang "Sana'y Maghintay Ang Walang Hanggan" while Gomez sang "How Did You Know."

Meanwhile, Delly Cuales, Bryan Chong, Ann Raniel, Kice, Ryssi Avila, and Khimo Gumatay will go head-to-head to move forward to the finale.

Chito Miranda said that it would be harder to choose among the remaining contestants while Regine Velasquez advised staying in touch with their fellow hopefuls.

Moira dela Torre believes that both Fabia and Gomez will still go far in their careers while Gary Valenciano said that they should continue to believe in God's plan for them.

"Idol Philippines" airs on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z every Saturday and Sunday at 7 p.m and on TV5 at 8:30 p.m. on Saturdays and 9 p.m. on Sundays.

