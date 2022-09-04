LOOK: NCT 127 members arrive in Manila for concert

Photos from Raoul Esperas.

MANILA — The members of the K-pop boy group NCT 127 have arrived in Manila for their concert.

In photos shared by Raoul Esperas, the members were seen at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport late Saturday.

Their arrival has gone viral on Twitter with the hashtag #NCT127inManila at the second spot on Philippines trends with 50,000 tweets, as of writing.

The nine-member group's "NEO CITY: THE LINK" concert tour will make its Manila stop this Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena. This will be the band's first solo gig in the country.

NCT 127 previously performed in the Philippines as part of the "K-pop Republic 2" in 2017 and the "K-pop World Music Festival" in 2019.

NCT 127 debuted in 2016 under the K-pop label SM Entertainment. It is a sub-unit of the much larger 23-member group NCT. Its hits include "Cherry Bomb" (2017), "Superhuman" (2019), "Kick It" (2020), and "Favorite (Vampire)" (2021).



NCT 127 is reportedly preparing to drop new music in September. The latest release from the group was "Sticker" and its repackaged version "Favorite" in 2021.

